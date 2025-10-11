Joe Duffy reacts to Kieran Cuddihy replacing him as the new host of Liveline

Joe Duffy has reacted to Kieran Cuddihy replacing him as the new host of Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1.

The Newstalk presenter was announced as Joe’s permanent replacement on Friday morning, as RTÉ Radio 1 confirmed a major shakeup to their weekday schedule following the shock departure of Ray D’Arcy on Thursday.

Joe, 69, presented his final Liveline show at the end of June, after 27 years at the helm.

Reacting to Kieran being his successor, Joe told the Irish Sun: “I previously wrote to Kieran Cuddihy admiring his incredible work ethic and forensic interviewing.

“Great choice for RTE Liveline,” he added.

The new RTÉ Radio 1 weekday schedule, unveiled at 10am yesterday, confirmed that Kieran Cuddihy will leave Newstalk to become the new host of Liveline.

However, controversy quickly followed after Kieran’s planned appearance on The Late Late Show to discuss his new role was abruptly cancelled, with Newstalk issuing legal letters asserting he remains under contract.

Meanwhile, RTÉ’s Director of Audio Patricia Monahan has revealed Kieran was one of over 500 people who applied for the Liveline job.

She said: “We ran a very extensive expressions of interest process, and that was open to people outside and in the station, in RTE as a whole.

“Kieran ­applied like everybody else, and went through a very robust process that we ran.

“So it was less a ­decision to go outside (of RTE) than to identify the right candidate for the job, as far as we were concerned.”

The RTÉ radio boss also confirmed that Kieran will have to leave his role as host of The Tonight Show on Virgin Media Television, which he landed back in February.

“He will obviously have a notice period to work out, and we’re happy for him to do so,” she said. “But in the long term, no, he’ll be focused on Liveline.”