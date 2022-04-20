Joe Alwyn FINALLY addresses Taylor Swift engagement rumours

Joe Alwyn has finally addressed rumours he is engaged to Taylor Swift.

The English actor has been dating the American songstress since 2016, and the couple have kept their relationship out of the public eye.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Joe said: “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins.”

The Conversations with Friends star did not confirm or deny the rumours, saying: “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Speaking about why he keeps his private life private, Joe explained: “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

The 31-year-old admitted that although he’d “like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions,” his approach is “just a knee-jerk response to the culture we live in.”

“If you give it to them, it just opens the door,” he noted.

Taylor first sparked rumours she was engaged to Joe back in 2019.

On her hit song ‘Lover’, Taylor sings the lyrics: “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

The blonde beauty seemed to be referencing the old wedding tradition about bride’s wearing “something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.”

Fuelling the engagement rumours, Taylor also liked a post on Tumblr that linked her lyrics to the wedding tradition.

Last year, the 32-year-old sparked rumours that she secretly married Joe.

The singer dropped her surprise new album ‘Evermore’ in December – alongside a music video for her single ‘Willow’.

In the video, Taylor appeared to be wearing a wedding dress, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

The songstress is known for referencing her personal life in songs, and regularly leaves ‘easter eggs’ in her music videos – leading fans to believe her white dress was a hint she’s secretly tied the knot.

OKAY I HAVE A THEORY, I THINK TAYLOR IS GOING TO REVEAL SOON SHE'S ENGAGED (OR EVEN MARRIED!)

IDK WHY BUT THE DRESS OF THE WILLOW MV GIVES ME WEDDING DRESS VIBES SO… NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE IF WE TALK ABOUT MISS SWIFT pic.twitter.com/vInRJiTdA1 — ╰► 𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗮 ♡ 𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐯 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐯. 𝟏𝟗 (@taylorsfairies) December 10, 2020

i know we’ve had the taylor might already be married/engaged every album cycle since she and joe got together but this deadass looks like a wedding dress and with an album title like evermore… pic.twitter.com/foQElwWegJ — 😘😘😘 // 21 (@igoblurryeyed) December 10, 2020