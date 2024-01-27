Jodie Turner-Smith shares cryptic quotes on Instagram following split from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith has shared some cryptic quotes to her Instagram stories this week following her split from Joshua Jackson.

The actress shocked fans when she revealed that she had filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek actor after four years of marriage in October.

The actress cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce papers.

In December, Joshua confirmed his romance with actress Lupita Nyong’o just two months after his split from Jodie.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the couple put on an affectionate display as they held hands and walked through Joshua Tree National Park in San Bernardino County, California.

While she has remained silent on the separation until now, the British star took to her Instagram this week to share post some cryptic messages.

One post read: “It’s ok to feel sad after making the right decision.”

She posted a quote on another Instagram Story that read:” Pettiness is a human trait from every era.”

Jodie then posted a joke that said: “Before Facebook, this is how we used to unfollow people,” with a photo showing three people sitting alongside each other, with the head of one person torn from the photo.

The cryptic caption on Jodie’s next Story read: “And yet, somehow, I manage to go on.”

The exes both still follow each other on Instagram but Jackson has not commented in retaliation to these quotes.

The pair share one child together, daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson, who they welcomed in 2020.

A source previously told People magazine that the couple had a very “unhealthy” marriage and are on “very different paths in life”.

However, the insider noted that they will “co-parent their daughter” so she can “continue to thrive”.

The 45-year-old actor was first linked to the Black Panther star last month, when they attended a Janelle Monae concert together.

The concert sighting came very soon after they announced their respective splits from their ex-partners.

At the time, sources told TMZ that there was “nothing romantic going on” between the actors.

Lupita, 40, announced her split from her boyfriend, Selema Masekela, after 10 months of dating in October.

The actress took to Instagram to share the news of their split, saying: “There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…”

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.'”

“But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness.”

“I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it 💯, and hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.”