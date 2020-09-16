Jodie Comer enjoys swim in Killiney as she resumes filming with Matt Damon

The actors are filming a new Ridley Scott movie around Ireland

Jodie Comer enjoys swim in Killiney as she resumes filming with Matt...

Jodie Comer has enjoyed a dip in the Irish sea during a trip to Killiney in Dublin.

The actress is filming the new Ridley Scott movie The Last Duel with co-star Matt Damon, who enjoyed what Ireland has to offer after moving to Dalkey for three months.

The Killing Eve star shared photos from her beach day to Instagram, writing: “Thanks a mil Ireland. x”, adding: “(Inside:🥶)”

The Last Duel recently recommenced filming around Ireland following the coronavirus outbreak – and stars Jodie, Matt, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver.

Last month, Matt was spotted back in Ireland – with reports saying the Hollywood actor moved into a lavish home in Killiney with his wife and children.

The movie star has moved back into a large gated home near Bono in Killiney with his wife and children.

According to the Irish Independent, Matt is now staying in a “Georgian mansion” which boasts a pool, tennis court, a stunning garden and stunning views of the ocean.

The mansion reportedly extends to 5,000sq ft and is decorated in a period style. The lavish property also features a two-storey converted coachhouse which holds a gym, sauna and two bedrooms.

It comes after reports that cast and crew from the movie would have to quarantine in an Irish hotel for two weeks before filming.

