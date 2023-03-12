Ad
Joanne McNally shares more details about her upcoming TV show with Vogue Williams

Joanne McNally has shared more details about her upcoming TV show with Vogue Williams.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast hosts jetted off to Ibiza last August to film a pilot episode for E4, but they kept details of the show under wraps.

In a new interview with RTÉ, Joanne revealed the programme is about “sex and wellness”.

The comedian said: “That’s just a pilot so god knows where that will end up. I’ve no idea what’s happening with that. It’s a sex and wellness show so now we’re just waiting to see if they want to make a series.”

“Ibiza’s a very free-flowing island so what are the latest trends, what’s going on in the world of sex, and the world of love? But that was a pilot. It’s showbiz so you wouldn’t know what’s happening with it.”

Vogue and Joanne have become a popular comedy duo since they launched their podcast in April 2021.

The podcast now reaches over 3 million listeners per month.

