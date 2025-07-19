Joanne McNally shares hilarious clip of her mother Pat commenting on the viral Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal

Joanne McNally has shared a hilarious video of her mother Pat commenting on the viral Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal circulating the internet right now.

A loved-up moment between a middle-aged couple put on the big screen at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts on Wednesday night is understood to have exposed an alleged affair between who have been identified as tech CEO Andy Byron and his HR manager Kristin Cabot.

Now, sitting in the car with Pat driving, Joanne began: “So, me and my mother are discussing the Coldplay cheating couple who got stung on the jumbo tron and my mother…”

“Well, I just think they were very, very unlucky because they could just be very good friends,” added Pat, as Joanne proceeded to pan the camera back to herself making a face of doubt.

“They’re standing up, she’s resting against him. I think if I was standing up for a full concert I’d be resting against somebody as well.”

This caused the comic to burst out laughing, and Pat continued: “She’s working with him for years. It could be a family friend with the wife and with everybody.”

“You know, when you know somebody very well – you have a lot of friends and I’ve no doubt whatsoever if you’re at a concert that you would easily be just sort of relaxing with them.”

“Anyway, I think they were very unfortunate whatever the truth”, she added, to which Joanne agreed saying: “They were.”

The My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host then shared her thoughts on the issue saying it feels “a bit naive” and a “bit brazen.”

Pat then replied: “I don’t know what all that means but I do know that if I was at a concert that size I really would feel I was very unlucky…”

In the viral clip, the couple initially scramble to hide their faces when they were caught on camera at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

As the camera panned toward them, Andy had his arms around Kristin’s chest, with her fingers intertwined in his.

They were quick to realise that they were on the screen and Carol flung her hands over her face and quickly turned around while Andy ducked out of view.

At first, the Coldplay frontman thought the camera had captured a sweet moment, saying, “Look at these two.”

However, their reaction left him confused and he said, “Oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

“Holy s**t. I hope we didn’t do something bad,” he added.