Joanne McNally reveals what REALLY happened at the Oasis afterparty in Dublin

Joanne McNally has revealed what really went down at the Oasis afterparty in O’Donoghues last weekend.

The comedian was invited to attend the band’s exclusive afterparty at the popular Dublin pub on Sunday, to celebrate their two-night run at Croke Park.

While Noel Gallagher attended the party, his brother Liam skipped the bash to preserve his voice.

Famous guests on the night also included U2 frontman Bono, singer Imelda May, British actor Dominic West, Verve legend Richard Ashcroft, who had supported the band on the tour, Irish actor Emmett J. Scanlon, and presenter Laura Whitmore.

Noel’s daughter Anais and Liam’s son Gene Gallagher were also in attendance, as well as other members of the band – including Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, Andy Bell, Gem Archer and Joey Waronker.

Speaking on her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with Vogue Williams, Joanne started off by saying: “Now obviously I’m on the inner circle now, so much like Fight Club there’s not a lot I can say…”

“I’d love to tell you I was doing poppers with Richard Ashcroft on the shoulders of Noel Gallagher, but I wasn’t.”

Joanne said loads of people were asking her for the “goss” from the party, but she insisted there wasn’t much to tell.

“Do you know what’s gas, when you go into these things, there’s the exclusivity and mystique of it all, but then you get in there and it’s just people getting pissed. Like nothing happens,” she laughed.

The comedian also admitted she was “too shy” to go up and talk to Noel.

“I was saying to Vogue, because I’m Irish and polite, and because it was a free bar, I was like I’d love to go up to Noel and say thanks for the free booze,” she explained.

“And Vogue was like, ‘Joanne I don’t think Noel was paying for the drinks, I think MCD are paying for the drinks’.”

While nothing crazy happened at the party, Joanne admitted she was the “last person” to leave O’Donoghues.

“Well it was still dark, but the birds were chirping,” she confessed. “All the band were gone, Liam didn’t go he was saving his voice apparently, everyone was kind of gone and I realised I was sat with a family of four…”

“And then we went to get one last drink and realised there was no one in O’Donoghues but me and this family, and I said to the barman, ‘Do you want us to go?’ and his eyes were like bleeding and he went, ‘Yes please’.

“So there you go, no goss to bring, but we had a great night,” Joanne added.

“I’d like to say me and the Gallaghers are best mates, but we had no interaction at all. How and ever, never say never.”

The 42-year-old also said she would love to return the favour by extending an invite to the Gallaghers for any of her upcoming comedy gigs.