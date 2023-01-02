Joanne McNally reveals what caused her severe allergic reaction over Christmas

Joanne McNally has revealed what caused her severe allergic reaction on Christmas Day.

The comedian shocked her followers on Christmas morning when she shared a video of her extremely swollen face on social media.

The 39-year-old has since explained what happened during the latest episode of her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts with Vogue Williams.

During the episode, Joanne told her co-host: “You look amazing as always.”

Poking fun at Joanne’s allergic reaction, Vogue replied: “You have seen better days. People are going to think I’m being a mean b***h, she just looks like she’s been with the chickens again…”

Joanne then agreed: “I look like I’ve been dragged backwards through Santa’s bush and kicked out the back of the sleigh.”

“The reason there is no video today is because first of all I am in full-blown Christmas mode, and that is not a time to be video.”

“Secondly, I woke up on Christmas Day and my eyes were a little tight and I got up and basically my face had exploded with some allergic reaction.”

The Dublin native explained that the swelling was mostly around her eyes, and said: “I looked like a crustacean, I looked like a lobster, actually. ”

“I was really swollen and all crusted around, I had a face like a porcupine.”

Joanne confessed she initially thought the reaction was caused by something she ate, but now believes it was caused by an eye cream she used.

She explained: “I was trying to figure out what it was because it is clearly an allergic reaction and my mum was like, ‘Is it because you’ve eaten shellfish?’

“And if it was, I looked like I had eaten the entire Wild Atlantic Way, it looked like I had been rubbing my face in salmon all night.”

“Anyway, we think it might be an allergic reaction to eye cream or something, also my rosacea is back so it is just not a time to have a video on.”