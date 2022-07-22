Joanne McNally reveals how her boyfriend Alan Byrne ‘catfished’ her

Joanne McNally has revealed how her boyfriend Alan Byrne “catfished” her.

The popular comedian met her beau on celebrity dating app Raya earlier this year, but has only recently started sharing photos of him on Instagram.

Alan has been well-known on the Dublin social scene for years, having worked as a model and DJ.

Previously known as the ‘Mr Diet Coke’, Alan famously appeared in a TV ad for the no-calorie soft drink in 2014, which aired before Grey’s Anatomy.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts with Vogue Williams, Joanne opened up about meeting Alan on Raya.

The Dublin native said: “Yeah I met Alan on Raya and he’s a catfish.”

“His photos were like nine years old but anyway look we have moved on from that.”

“Yeah I was catfished – he was using that Diet Coke ad that he did when he was like 23,” she joked.

While Joanne has mentioned Alan a few times on their podcast, she said she wants to keep their relationship private just to “see if things are actually going to be a thing”.

Joanne confirmed her boyfriend’s identity in June when she went Instagram official with him.

Alongside a since-deleted snap of her kissing Alan’s cheek, the comedian wrote: “Hard launch … @alanbyrne_10 💕🚀🚀 felt cute will defo delete later.”

Joanne recently revealed she and Alan have both deleted all their dating apps bar Raya, which they have “put in a folder”.

Raya, otherwise known as “Tinder for famous people”, is an exclusive app which allows high profile people to connect professionally or romantically.

It’s notoriously difficult to get accepted as a member on Raya, as you have to be referred by notable people who already have a profile.