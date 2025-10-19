Joanne McNally opens up about wanting to become a mother: ‘If I don’t, I’ll regret it’

Joanne McNally has candidly spoken about wanting to become a mother.

The 42-year-old confessed that she’s aware of the chance being “taken away from her,” and has even considered having a “gayby” with her gay best friend.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Joanne revealed she would love to have three children.

She said: “I’d love to have three babies – the problem is, I have no partner, but me and my friend, who is gay, have started looking into having a gayby.”

Joanne added: “I know in my soul, deep down, as much as I love my life and I’m very lucky, I feel like I want the experience of being a mother. ”

“And I know if I don’t, and I’m kind of getting emotional saying this, if I don’t do it for myself, I’ll really regret it.”

Speaking about her love life, the comedian stated she tends to bury herself in her work and is not great with long-term relationships, joking that she plans to “microdose” men.

“I’m not great with routine, and I’m not great with long-term relationships. I don’t know if I have it in me,” she said.

“I could work as much as I want for the rest of my life, but you can just disappear into it.”

“You have to remind yourself to do s**t for yourself, like setting up for your future self, which is my ideas around husbands and kids and all of that. But sure, does that even work anyway?” she added.

She recalled a conversation with her mother regarding her love life, revealing she feels she’s too busy: “She goes, ‘Are you dating? Are you meeting anyone?’ because she’d love me to meet somebody.”

“I’m always saying I’m too busy. I’m saying it as I’m sitting in bed at 11am with my under-eye patches on. Like, flat out. Anyway, she sends me a link to Taylor Swift getting engaged and goes, ‘Well, are you busier than Taylor Swift?’”