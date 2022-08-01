Joanne McNally fans are all saying the same thing after her appearance on Love Island: Aftersun.

The Irish comedian was joined by Scarlett Moffatt and Darren Harriott on the panel of the spin-off show, which is hosted by Laura Whitmore.

During her appearance on the programme, Joanne joined the girls in the main villa, and poked fun at their “salon talk”.

The 39-year-old asked if she could be booked in for a “blow-dry”, before hilariously recreating Ekin-Su’s iconic terrace crawl.

After joining Laura in studio, Joanne didn’t hold back as she shared her thoughts on some of the Islanders antics this season so far.

She said Paige Thorne and Adam Collard have “the chemistry of two wheelie bins”, and also called out Dami Hope and Luca Bish on some of their behaviour.

Fans are now calling on Joanne to appear on the show more regularly, as they praised her brutal honesty and hilarious commentary.

One viewer tweeted: “I NEED JOANNE ON EVERY AFTERSUN”, while a second wrote: “Can we have Joanne on all the time? She’s just speaking facts about everyone.”

A third penned: “Joanne stirring shit on after sun is the greatest tv I have ever witnessed.”

joanne mcnally on love island aftersun is GOLD #loveisland #aftersun — nicole⁷ (@_xswiftlyirish) July 31, 2022

Joanne McNally on Aftersun is iconic hahahaha everyone else is being so polite and Joanne is just spitting pure facts hahahaha — Allie✨ (@fizzyallie) July 31, 2022

I NEED JOANNE ON EVERY AFTERSUN #loveisland #Loveislandaftersun — Anda Gwira (@AndaGwira) July 31, 2022

For Joanne to hold next season of #LoveIsland pls #aftersun 😂 I love her unfiltered opinions — “ (@deeisacrackhead) July 31, 2022

Joanne stirring shit on after sun is the greatest tv I have ever witnessed — Sadhbh (@sadhbh_29) July 31, 2022

The Love Island final takes place tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

