Joanna Donnelly confirms sudden departure from RTÉ News in unexpected announcement

Meteorologist and weather presenter Joanna Donnelly has confirmed her sudden departure from RTÉ News in an unexpected announcement.

The 54-year-old delivered her final weather forecast following RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News on Monday night, before she unexpectedly told viewers: “And that was my last forecast. Goodnight and goodbye.”

Viewers were confused by Joanna’s brief goodbye, and later took to Instagram to confirm that she has left Met Eireann after 30 years, with the last 10 spent presenting on RTÉ.

“I’m home and I have my wine in my hand and I saw loads and loads of new people following me [on social media] and then I realised, of course, people probably want to know why I said goodbye,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Story.

“I didn’t want to leave without saying goodbye. I’ve been on the weather forecast nearly 10 years I think at this stage between training and being operational and I’ve had a great time.

“It’s been a great experience. I’ve gotten so much out of it, not least the Dancing with the Stars, which I obviously really, really enjoyed.”

Joanna became the third contestant to be eliminated from DWTS earlier this year, and was partnered with pro dancer Maciej Zieba.

Joanna didn’t confirm the reason behind her departure, but insisted “my leaving has nothing to do with my work product.”

“I’ve always given the very best I could possibly give to the weather forecast, so I hope anybody that’s wondering what happened, it wasn’t the forecast.”

The 54-year-old said the last 30 years have “went by in the blink of an eye”, and expressed her excitement for what the future holds.

“So I’ve been with Met Eireann almost 30 years. I started in Met Eireann in August 1995 in the middle of a glorious heatwave – you never know, this might portend a good summer for us yet – and it’s flown by.

“The years that I spent before I was a forecaster and then as an early forecaster, as a novice forcaster with my small children, then my years struggling with infertility and then there was running the charity and then went on TV.

“I’m on TV nearly 10 years and 30 years just went by in the blink of an eye. And now what? I don’t know, we’ll see what happens next. Chapter three.”

Viewers were stunned by Joanna’s departure, and took to Instagram to express their shock over her exit.

One viewer wrote, “Oh no! I love her forecasts, an incredible communicator and a style icon!” while another commented, “We will all miss you 😢. Thanks for all over the years and for the wink 😉.”