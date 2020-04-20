Joanna Cooper wishes happy birthday to beau Conor Murray with sweet photos

The pair are currently self-isolating together

Joanna Cooper has wished a happy birthday to boyfriend Conor Murray – while in isolation.

The happy couple are staying together during lockdown restrictions in Ireland, and they look more loved-up than ever.

Sharing photos on her Instagram page, the former Miss Universe Ireland called her rugby star boyfriend her “best friend” as she celebrated his 31st birthday.

“Happy birthday to my best friend,” she captioned the post.

The top model shared photos of the pair in black and white, sunning themselves on holiday, as well as enjoying views of New York together.

The couple have been dating for two years, and are spending more time than ever together due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally Joanna, 26, works between the UK, Northern Ireland and Ireland for work, but now she is full time with her man.

The blonde beauty has been sharing videos of their quarantine life on her Instagram page.

