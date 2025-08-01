Joanna Cooper slams website for using her name ‘without consent’: ‘So disheartening’

Irish influencer and model Joanna Cooper has slammed a website that she claims is misusing her brand name without consent.

Joanna, who is married to Irish rugby star Conor Murray, is the founder of Coops Cocktails, a business offering pre-made, premium cocktails.

Her official website operates under the domain coopscocktails.ie.

However, the model recently discovered that a similarly named website — coopscocktails.com — is also selling cocktails and appears to be using her name and brand identity without authorisation.

The .com version claims affiliation with Joanna, despite no connection.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Joanna addressed the issue directly with her followers.

She wrote: “This is NOT my brand. Coopscocktails.com are using my name without my consent. We ONLY sell from coopscocktails.IE.”

“It’s so disheartening seeing customers ordering from [the other website] thinking it’s coopscocktails.IE, which is the only site I’m affiliated with,” Joanna added.

The disputed website is selling products that closely resemble Joanna’s own cocktail line, and its “About” section falsely claims it is founded by her.

Joanna officially launched Coops Cocktails at the end of 2023.

The brand saw immediate success, and the range now includes both mini and full-sized bottles of pre-made cocktails.

The brand’s ‘About’ section reads: “Coops Cocktails was brought to life by model and content creator, Joanna Cooper.

“A self proclaimed Margarita connoisseur, Joanna loves hosting cocktail nights at home and so came about the idea of creating our easy serve, luxurious cocktails with the help of our fabulous mixologists.”