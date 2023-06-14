Joanna Cooper shares stunning snaps from her secret first wedding to Conor Murray

Joanna Cooper has shared some stunning snaps from her secret first wedding to Conor Murray.

The model has revealed she quietly married her rugby player beau weeks before their Portugal wedding on June 5.

The 29-year-old shared the news during a Q&A on Instagram, after a follower asked if they had a civil ceremony in Ireland before their wedding abroad.

Posting never-before-seen photos from their first wedding, Joanna wrote: “Long story short, we actually had a church wedding a few weeks ago, just the two of us, wee Kev & our two witnesses 🥰.”

The sweet photos include a black-and-white snap of Joanna and Conor posing outside a church with their dog Kevin, and a picture of the couple walking down the aisle.

The former Miss Universe Ireland wowed in a chic white skirt and matching corset top, which featured off the shoulder sleeves.

The couple also had Kevin dressed in a tux for the occasion.

Joanna announced her engagement to the rugby player last March, after four years together.

Conor, 34, proposed to Joanna, 29, while they were on holiday in Dubai.

The couple have been dating since early 2018, and moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.