Joanna Cooper reveals when she’s set to marry her rugby star fiancé Conor Murray

Joanna Cooper has revealed when she’s set to marry her Irish rugby star fiancé Conor Murray.

The model announced her engagement to the rugby player back in March, after four years together.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Joanna marked the six month countdown until their wedding by ramping up her skin treatments.

Alongside a bride emoji, Joanna wrote: “6 months today & we’ve ramped up the skin treatments.”

The former Miss Universe Ireland revealed what treatment she was having, which stimulates natural collagen and elastin to “lift and tighten the skin”.

According to Joanna’s post, the Derry native will marry her fiancé Conor on June 5, 2023.

It’s unknown where the couple have chosen to tie the knot, but we’re sure there will be plenty of famous faces in attendance.

Conor, 33, proposed to Joanna, 28, while they were on holiday in Dubai back in March.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Joanna showed off her diamond ring, and wrote: “Always & forever 🤍.”

The couple have been dating since early 2018, and moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Since then, Conor and Joanna have taken another big step in their relationship by getting a dog together, who they named Kevin.