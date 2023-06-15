Joanna Cooper reveals lavish venue details following her Portugal wedding to Conor Murray

Joanna Cooper has shared some details from her lavish wedding to Conor Murray in Portugal.

The model and her rugby player beau tied the knot in the Algarve on June 5, weeks after they legally wed in Ireland.

During a post-wedding Q&A on Instagram, Joanna revealed the ceremony took place at Lady of the Rock, a rocky peninsula overlooking the ocean.

The couple then hosted their wedding reception at the Pine Cliffs Resort.

Joanna stunned in a BERTA gown for the occasion, which she purchased from Verona Bridal.

The model also had her face painted by Charlotte Tilbury pro artist Kirstie Murphy for her big day.

The former Miss Universe Ireland announced her engagement to the rugby player last March, after four years together.

Conor, 34, proposed to Joanna, 29, while they were on holiday in Dubai.

The couple have been dating since early 2018, and moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.