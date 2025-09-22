Jimmy Kimmel to RETURN after being taken off air following Charlie Kirk comments

Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to our screens after it was announced his suspension had been lifted.

On Monday night, US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s show was taken off the air “indefinitely” after he commented on the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk and insinuated Donald Trump and his allies were capitalising on his death.

Following this, TV station operator Nexstar Communications Group called the comments the comedian had made about Charlie Kirk’s death “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”

However, The Walt Disney Company have now ended the suspension, saying in a statement to TMZ: “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”

“It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” they stated.

US talk show hosts, including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, and Seth Meyers, had slammed the decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel from the air.

The comedian said: “The MAGA Gang are desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

He shared a clip of the US President, where he responded to a question of how he was dealing with the death by saying: “I think very good, and by the way, they have just started construction on the new ballroom.”

Jimmy added: “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Following Nexstar Media Group’s announcement that it will no longer broadcast the show on its 32 ABC affiliates due to Mr Kimmel’s remarks, ABC made its announcement.

“Mr Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” said Andrew Alford, president of the broadcasting division of Nexstar.”

In a social media post, US President Donald Trump, who has frequently urged media outlets to cease showing information he deems offensive and urged the Federal Communications Commission to revoke station licenses, praised the development.

“Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social.