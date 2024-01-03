Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue NFL player over claims of ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Jimmy Kimmel has threatened to take legal action against Aaron Rodgers, after he suggested he had ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday, the NFL player appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where they discussed the upcoming release of a list of names of high-profile people with alleged links to Epstein.

In a clip shared on social media, the New York Jets quarterback said: “A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn’t come out…”

After being alerted to the clip on social media, Jimmy shut down Aaron’s claims in a response shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He wrote: “Dear A**hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.”

“Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host tweeted.

Documents relating to more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of Epstein will be made public in early January.

The documents are part of a previous defamation case Virginia Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell.

The 62-year-old, a longtime associate and former girlfriend of Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking in June 2022.

She was previously been found guilty of recruiting, enticing and transporting minors to engage in illegal sex acts with the disgraced financier.

Epstein, who was a registered sex offender, died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges in August 2019.