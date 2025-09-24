Jimmy Kimmel returns to air with emotional speech as he addresses cancellation for FIRST time

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air on Tuesday night with an emotional speech as he addressed comments he made over Charlie Kirk’s death for the first time.

Last Monday night, US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s show was taken off the air “indefinitely” after he commented on the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk and insinuated Donald Trump and his allies were capitalising on his death.

Following this, TV station operator Nexstar Communications Group called the comments the comedian had made about Charlie Kirk’s death “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”

However, just days later, The Walt Disney Company ended the suspension, and in his first show since his return, Jimmy addressed the cancellation.

“I do want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human, and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Jimmy Kimmel said. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.”

“Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what – it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual”, he said.

“That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both. And for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way.”

Jimmy confessed he understood why the remarks felt “either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both.”

“And most of all I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway” the host added.

Later in the monologue, Jimmy hit out at Donald Trump’s attempt to cancel him, saying he instead “forced millions of people to watch the show.”

He added that “the president of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.”

In a statement confirming Jimmy Kimmel’s return, The Walt Disney Company said in a statement to TMZ: “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”

“It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” they stated.

Last Monday night, US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel commented on the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk and insinuated Donald Trump and his allies were capitalising on his death.

The comedian said: “The MAGA Gang are desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

He shared a clip of the US President, where he responded to a question of how he was dealing with the death by saying: “I think very good, and by the way, they have just started construction on the new ballroom.”

Jimmy added: “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Following Nexstar Media Group’s announcement that it will no longer broadcast the show on its 32 ABC affiliates due to Mr Kimmel’s remarks, ABC made its announcement.

“Mr Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” said Andrew Alford, president of the broadcasting division of Nexstar.”

In a social media post, US President Donald Trump, who has frequently urged media outlets to cease showing information he deems offensive and urged the Federal Communications Commission to revoke station licenses, praised the development.

“Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social.