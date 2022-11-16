Jimmy Fallon falls victim to online death hoax

Fans were seriously concerned for Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, after #RIPJimmyFallon started trending on Twitter.

The alarming hashtag started circulating on the social media app after a fake The Tonight Show account falsely announced his death.

Alongside a photoshopped image of Jimmy, the account wrote: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of a late-night legend, husband, and father of two, Jimmy Fallon. 1923-2022.”

#RIPJimmyFallon is currently trending despite the star being alive and well. pic.twitter.com/zaGpefuVdi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2022



After fans spotted the hashtag, many shared their concerns on Twitter, but others pointed out that it couldn’t be true.

Fans then started hopping on the trend by poking fun at the death hoax with a slew of viral memes.

The Twitter trend got so out of control that Jimmy was forced to tweet the company’s new owner Elon Musk.

The TV presenter wrote: “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon.”

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

Twitter’s new CEO is yet to respond to Jimmy’s request.

There’s been a huge surge in fake news and misinformation on the social media app since Elon officially acquired the company, as users have attempted to point out flaws in his plans for a revised verification system.

After taking over the app, Musk announced a new $8 subscription plan, which would allow users to pay for a blue checkmark on their profiles.

The option was previously only available to verified public figures, including celebrities and politicians, and didn’t cost anything.

Musk’s subscription plan faced widespread backlash, as users started impersonating celebrities and businesses by creating fake accounts and purchasing a blue checkmark to make it appear legit.

Last week, an account using the name and logo of the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. and carrying a blue checkmark tweeted, “We are excited to announce insulin is free now.”

The fake tweet led to the pharma company’s stock dropping from $368 a share to $346 a share, which reportedly erased billions in market cap.