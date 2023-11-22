Jim Carrey responds to reports he’s set to reprise his role as The Grinch for epic sequel

Jim Carrey has responded to reports he’s set to reprise his role as The Grinch for an epic sequel to the original movie.

Rumours were rife the actor had agreed to film a follow up to the live-action film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which was released in November 2000.

But sadly, there’s no truth to the speculation.

The 61-year-old’s rep has told PEOPLE magazine: “There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to The Grinch.”

The original movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss’s 1957 book, and was directed by Ron Howard.

The film also starred Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Molly Shannon and Anthony Hopkins, who narrated the movie.

The iconic character was revived for an animated film in 2018, titled Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, and was voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Last year, Jim confirmed his plans to take a break from the entertainment industry, after four decades in the business.

When asked if he would ever return, he told Access Hollywood: “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break.”

“I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he added.