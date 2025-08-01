Jet2 ‘very disappointed’ with White House after using viral audio

Jet2 Holidays have expressed their disappointment with the White House after they released an extremely controversial video using their viral audio.

The White House’s X account shared a post using Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand over footage of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) deportations, mimicking the viral Jet2 Holiday meme.

The post received major backlash online and reignited debate over artistic intent and political messaging.

When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. ✈️🎶 Nothing beats it! pic.twitter.com/hlLapr9QsE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29, 2025

A spokesperson for Jet2 told PA, “Our branding has become something of a viral phenomenon this summer and we are pleased to see how many people have used it in good humour.”

“This has put a smile on many people’s faces, just like our holidays do. We are of course aware of a post from the White House social media account.”

“This is not endorsed by us in any way, and we are very disappointed to see our brand being used to promote government policy such as this.”

On Thursday, Jess Gylnne herself called out the White House for the clip, penning on Instagram that it “honestly makes me sick.”

She continued: “My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.”