Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Jet2 ‘very disappointed’ with White House after using viral audio

Donald Trump | CBS
Ella-Bleu Kiely
Ella-Bleu Kiely
Ella-Bleu Kiely
Ella-Bleu Kiely

Jet2 Holidays have expressed their disappointment with the White House after they released an extremely controversial video using their viral audio.

The White House’s X account shared a post using Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand over footage of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) deportations, mimicking the viral Jet2 Holiday meme.

The post received major backlash online and reignited debate over artistic intent and political messaging.

A spokesperson for Jet2 told PA, “Our branding has become something of a viral phenomenon this summer and we are pleased to see how many people have used it in good humour.”

“This has put a smile on many people’s faces, just like our holidays do. We are of course aware of a post from the White House social media account.”

“This is not endorsed by us in any way, and we are very disappointed to see our brand being used to promote government policy such as this.”

On Thursday, Jess Gylnne herself called out the White House for the clip, penning on Instagram that it “honestly makes me sick.”

Jess Gylnne | Instagram

She continued: “My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.”

Ad
Ella-Bleu Kiely
Ella-Bleu Kiely

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL