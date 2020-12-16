Jesy Nelson ‘unfollows’ Little Mix manager – after announcing her departure from the band

The singer has officially quit the band after nine years

Fans have pointed out that Jesy Nelson has unfollowed Little Mix’s manager on Instagram – after announcing her departure from the band.

The 29-year-old quit the girlband in an emotional statement on Monday night, and the singer has since removed any mention of Little Mix from her Instagram bio.

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that Jesy has unfollowed the band’s longtime manager, Samantha Cox.

Sam, who works for Modest! Management, has managed the girl group for years.

The artist manager is still followed by the remaining members of Little Mix, including Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

One fan tweeted: “Jesy unfollowed Sam coxy oh wow.”

Another wrote: “omg jesy unfollowed Sam Coxy? I always knew she was one to watch she has me blocked for years just cause I commented promote little mix on her insta back in loke 2015 or something lol.”

Goss.ie has contacted reps for Jesy Nelson and Little Mix for comment.

Jesy unfollowed Sam coxy oh wow😳 — CONFETTI🎉 (@lmxglovesup) December 16, 2020

omg jesy unfollowed Sam Coxy? I always knew she was one to watch she has me blocked for years just cause I commented promote little mix on her insta back in loke 2015 or something lol — emma (@perriefthes) December 15, 2020

Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix on Monday by posting a statement on social media.

The 29-year-old wrote: “To all my Mixers, the past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life. We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2.”

“Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.”

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she continued.

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”

Jesy added: “I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

“I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success.”

“To every single fan who came to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.”

“Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget. I hope that you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love. Love Jesy x.”