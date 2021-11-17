Jesy Nelson tests positive for coronavirus

Jesy Nelson has tested positive for coronavirus.

The former Little Mix star was due to perform in Birmingham on Saturday at Free Radio Hits Live 2021, but has been forced to pull out of the gig after contracting the virus.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share the news, Jesy wrote: “Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid which means I’m now self-isolating, following government guidelines.”

“It means that I’m no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday. Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I’m so sorry I can no longer be there.”

“I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all soon love you so much,” the singer added.

The concert would have been one of Jesy’s first since launching her solo career after leaving Little Mix last December.

The 30-year-old is scheduled to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball next month, with Justin Bieber and Coldplay also on the star-studded line-up.