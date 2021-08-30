Jesy Nelson teases another major collab on her first solo single

Jesy Nelson has teased another major collab on her first solo single.

The former Little Mix star is preparing to release her debut single Boyz, and has already teased that rapper Nicki Minaj will feature on the track.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the singer is now also following P Diddy, who will reportedly feature in the music video for the song.

According to The Sun’s Bizzare column, the track samples P Diddy’s classic Bad Boy 4 Life, and the song has been pushed back by a couple of weeks to ensure he can make a cameo in the video.

A source said: “Boyz has been pushed back by a couple of weeks due to unforeseen circumstances but it now means that P Diddy himself will make a cameo in the clip, which is incredible for Jesy.”

“Jesy is determined for everything to be perfect and won’t cut corners when it comes to the release. The delay is not ideal as they had already started teasing the track on her socials, but Jesy and the team are making things work.”

“Jesy is making the final touches to the video and it will be worth the wait,” the insider added.

