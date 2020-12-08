Jesy Nelson spotted for first time since announcing ‘extended break’ from Little Mix

Jesy Nelson spotted for first time since announcing ‘extended break’ from Little...

Jesy Nelson has been spotted out in public for the first time since she announced she was taking an “extended break” Little Mix.

Last month, the singer sparked concern after a spokesperson for the group revealed Jesy would be taking time off for “private medical reasons.”

In photos published by The Daily Mail, the 29-year-old was papped out running errands, wearing cargo pants, a black crop top and an oversized jacket.

Since Jesy’s break was announced, there have been reports Little Mix have secret plans to go solo.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock landed her first major solo gig last month, as she is set to star in a Christmas romantic comedy called ‘Boxing Day’.

Jade Thirlwall is also reportedly set to land a high-profile hosting gig with the BBC, following her success presenting Little Mix’s talent series The Search, and ­RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

A source told The Sun: “The girls have been open and honest with each other, and with their current management team.”

“They have started discussions with some prospective managers and agents about what their solo careers might look like.”

“Some of the girls might end up taking on solo projects with their current management team too,” the insider continued. “But this isn’t about ending the band, it’s about looking to the future.”