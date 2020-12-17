Jesy Nelson speaks out for the first time since quitting Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has spoken out for the first time since quitting Little Mix.

The 29-year-old announced her departure from the group on Monday night, admitting being in the band was taking a toll on her mental health.

Since sharing her emotional statement, the singer has been inundated with messages of support, and took to her Instagram Stories today to thank her fans.

She wrote: “I just want to say thank you so much to everyone of you that have shown me love and support over the past few days.”

“Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it all so much love you all,” she added.

Little Mix were formed on The X Factor back in 2011, and was made up of Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

After nine years together, Jesy announced she was officially leaving the group on Monday, sharing the news on social media.

Jesy wrote at the time: “To all my Mixers, the past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life. We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2.”

“Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.”

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she continued.

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”