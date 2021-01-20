Jesy Nelson sparks rumours she’s split from Sean Sagar

The singer has removed all traces of her beau from her Instagram

Jesy Nelson has sparked rumours she’s split from Sean Sagar.

The former Little Mix star and the actor were first romantically linked back in July, before going Instagram official with loved-up snaps in October.

However, fans have spotted that Jesy and Sean have since removed all photos of each other from Instagram, sparking split rumours.

Omg stop🥺 s*an and j*sy have both deleted their pictures together on ig🥺 pic.twitter.com/UfK7JPbble — 𝘃𝗶𝗮𝗻 ❥ jesy nelson (@Leighsmotivate_) January 15, 2021

did jesy and sean break up — M (@brunetteperrie) January 18, 2021

I dont know, I just noticed that Jesy has deleted her photo with him 🙁 — M (@brunetteperrie) January 18, 2021

The couple are still following each other on the social media platform, but have deleted photos of each other from their accounts.

Sean is best known for his role as Private Jaiden ‘Monk’ Montgomery in the popular BBC series Our Girl, working alongside Michelle Keegan.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Jesy and Sean for comment.

The news comes after Jesy announced she was quitting Little Mix last month, as she admitted being in the band was taking a toll on her mental health.

In a statement released via social media, the 29-year-old wrote: “To all my Mixers, the past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life.

“We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2.

“Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.”

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. “There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process. “So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.

“I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support.”

“I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success,” she continued.

“To every single fan who came to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.

“Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget. I hope that you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love. Love Jesy x.”