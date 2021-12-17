Jesy Nelson sparks rumours she’s reunited with her ex

Jesy Nelson has sparked speculation she’s reunited with her ex Harry James.

Eagled eyed fans have noticed the pair recently re-followed each other on Instagram, and have been liking each others posts.

Over the weekend, Jesy’s former flame also commented fire emojis under a stunning snap of her at the Jingle Bell Ball.

The 30-year-old split from the musician in 2018 after over a year of dating, and the pair share a dog named Reggie together.

Back in September, The Sun reported that Jesy and Harry had rekindled their romance after reconnecting on a romantic holiday.

The pair also worked together on the music video for her debut solo single Boyz, which Harry directed.

However, fans feared the couple had split again when Jesy was seen getting close to Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s ex Lucien Laviscount last month.