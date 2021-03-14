Jesy Nelson sparks rumours she’s back with her ex – after ‘splitting’ from Sean Sagar

The Little Mix star dated her former beau for 16 months before splitting in 2018

Jesy Nelson sparks rumours she’s back with her ex – after ‘splitting’...

Jesy Nelson has sparked rumours she’s back with her ex Harry James.

The Little Mix star split from the musician in 2018, and was dating actor Sean Sagar in recent months.

Amid reports that Jesy and Sean have split, the singer took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a snap from a car of a takeaway from sushi restaurant Roka.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Harry also shared a snap of the same takeaway to his Instagram Stories, sparking rumours the pair have given their romance another shot.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Jesy and Harry have been hanging out together again after reconnecting in lockdown.”

“They always shared something special and are enjoying bonding over music, with Harry even joining Jesy in the studio as she works for the first time on solo material.”

The rumoured couple share a Pomeranian dog named Reggie, who they bought during their 16-month romance.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Jesy for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARRY JAMES (@harryjamesworld)