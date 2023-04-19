Jesy Nelson slams ‘bull***t headlines’ about her ‘ongoing feud’ with former Little Mix bandmates

Jesy Nelson has slammed “bull***t” headlines about her “ongoing feud” with her former Little Mix bandmates.

During a recent interview with The Sun, the singer admitted she hasn’t spoken to Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall since she left the band two years ago.

Jesy said: “We haven’t talked since then. Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting.”

“I am rooting for all of them. I honestly do wish them all the success as they are all crazy talented,” she added.

Jesy has since revealed she’s “really upset” her comments about Little Mix gained more attention than her new single Bad Thing and its accompanying music video, which centre around the theme of domestic violence.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, she said: “I don’t normally comment on these things because so much shit gets written about me 24/7 that after a while I just think, ‘whatever’.”

“I don’t like adding fuel to the fire, and I’m just over it. But today, I woke up to about twenty-f***ing-five articles about me and the fact that I haven’t spoke to Little Mix in two years, and the ‘ongoing feud’.”

Jesy agreed it was “inevitable” that she’d be asked about her former bandmates, but said she found it “really s***” that it was “put in every single headline”.

“It’s just f***ing bullshit. I just feel like women just get pitted against each other 24/7 in music, and I hate it. I think it’s disgusting,” she continued.

“And it’s just really frustrating that when you’re actually going in there to talk about something that’s really close to my heart and means something to me, it’s then all taken out of context.”

Jesy Nelson opens up about being disheartened by the media focusing on her recent comments about Little Mix in an interview instead of her new single “Bad Thing.” pic.twitter.com/z5dCWqxxTm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2023

“Anyway, what I want to bring it back to is that I made a song really close to my heart…”

“I made a video that really means something to me, and I wanted to raise awareness about domestic violence, it’s such an important topic that I don’t think is spoken about enough. And that is what the interview was supposed to be about.”

“But yeah, we got told, ‘sorry, that didn’t get enough clicks, so we wanted to make it about the girls’. So, yeah. I just wanted to speak my truth on this one, because it’s actually really upset me.”

You can watch Jesy’s music video for Bad Thing below: