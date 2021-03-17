"I can't wait to start my next chapter..."

Jesy Nelson signs solo deal – three months after quitting Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has signed a solo deal with management firm YMU, just three months after quitting Little Mix.

The 29-year-old announced her departure from the girl group in December after nine years, revealing being in the band was taking a toll on her mental health.

In a statement, the singer said: “I am so excited to join YMU and can’t wait to start my next chapter.”

Mary Bekhait, group CEO of YMU, said: “Jesy has enjoyed incredible success as a recording artist and performer and is well placed to further her remarkable career.

“She is a hugely talented, versatile and authentic artist with a strong creative vision, and we are looking forward to helping her realise that.”

In recent weeks, Jesy has teased solo music, sharing snaps from a recording studio with producer Patrick Jordan-Patrikios and producer/songwriter Sunny.

The East London native also took to her Instagram Stories to share a snippet of her vocals while in the recording studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)