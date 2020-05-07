Jesy Nelson scoops award for documentary featuring ex Chris Hughes after she UNFOLLOWED him on social media

Jesy Nelson scoops award for documentary featuring ex Chris Hughes after she...

Jesy Nelson has shared her delight after scooping another award for her documentary – which features her ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

The 28-year-old’s Odd One Out documentary has received fantastic reviews since it was released in October, and it even received an award at the NTAs earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Jesy announced that her documentary received yet another award, and showed off her impressive trophy.

“This morning I received this incredible award for my documentary Odd One Out from @visionaryartsuk and my heart feels so happy!” she captioned the post.

“Thank you so much to every single person that voted for me this honestly means the world and I’m so thankful that it still continues to have such a positive impact on others ❤️.”

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to congratulate the Black Magic hitmaker.

“I’M SO PROUD OF YOUUU😍😍😍,” one fan wrote.

“Well deserved 😊 well done,” another added.

The documentary, which aired on BBC, followed Jesy as she opened up about attempting suicide, and her struggle dealing with online trolls.

The programme featured appearances from her now ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes, who she split from back in March.

Although their break up was said to be amicable, Jesy unfollowed Chris on Instagram over the weekend, and deleted all photos of him from her Instagram feed.

Jesy’s decision to unfollow Chris came after he publicly slammed claims that he was trying to win her back.

