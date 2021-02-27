Jesy Nelson hints she’s recording solo music – after leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has dropped another huge hint that she’s set to release her own solo record.

The 29-year-old announced her departure from Little Mix in December, after nine years in the band.

Since then, Jesy has teased fans about going solo in cryptic posts shared on social media.

On Friday night, the singer fuelled speculation even further by sharing a video of herself sitting in a recording studio with producer Patrick Jordan-Patrikios.

The clip, which was posted on her Instagram Story, included a snippet of Jesy’s vocals.

The Romford native also shared a photo of her and Patrick with songwriter Sunny in the studio on her Instagram feed, driving fans wild.

She captioned the post: “My happy place.”

In the comment section, one fan wrote: “seeing you happy makes me SO happy. i cannot wait to see what you have in store.”

Another fan commented: “So excited to see what’s coming!!”

Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix on December 14th by posting a statement on social media.

At the time, she wrote: “To all my Mixers, the past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life. We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2.”

“Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.”

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix,” she revealed.

“I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support.”

“I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success.”

“To every single fan who came to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.”

Jesy added: “Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget. I hope that you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love.”