Jesy Nelson fuels rumours she’s back with her ex-boyfriend

The former couple split in 2018

Jesy Nelson has fueled rumours she’s back with her ex-boyfriend Harry James.

The former Little Mix star split from the musician in 2018, and they share a dog that they bought together during their 16 month relationship – a Pomeranian named Reggie.

Back in March, the pair sparked rumours they had rekindled their romance when they were spotted hanging out together.

Adding fuel to the fire, eagled eyed fans spotted Jesy and Harry are now following each other on Instagram again.

jesy and harry followed each other pic.twitter.com/S9lYYipF73 — BA. (@jesynelsfan) June 26, 2021

So jesy and harry followed each other back — Perriesmotivat1 LERRIE MILFS (@Perriesmotivat2) June 27, 2021

Waittt hold up are jesy and harry are back together?!! — Jelay💎 (@Pesyisreal3) June 27, 2021

A source told the Mail on Sunday back in March: “Jesy and Harry have been hanging out together again after reconnecting in lockdown.”

“They always shared something special and are enjoying bonding over music, with Harry even joining Jesy in the studio as she works for the first time on solo material.”

It comes after Jesy split from actor Sean Sagar after almost a year of dating.

The singer has also recently been linked to Chelsea football star Mason Mount, after they were spotted together on a night out in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARRY JAMES (@harryjamesworld)