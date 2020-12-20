Jesy Nelson debuts stunning new look – after announcing her departure from Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has debuted a stunning new look, after announcing her departure from Little Mix.
The 29-year-old revealed she was quitting the group on Monday night, admitting being in the band was taking a toll on her mental health.
On Thursday, the singer spoke out for the first time since she made the announcement, thanking her fans for their love and support following the news.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jesy showed off her shorter, curly hair in a new photo, captioning the post: “❤️”.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this week, Jesy took to her Instagram Stories to share a message of thanks to those supporting her following her decision to leave the popular girl band.
She wrote: “I just want to say thank you so much to everyone of you that have shown me love and support over the past few days.
“Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it all so much love you all.”
Little Mix were formed on The X Factor back in 2011, and was made up of Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.
In an emotional statement announcing her departure, Jesy wrote at the time: “To all my Mixers, the past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life.
“We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2.
“Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.
“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she continued.
“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”
“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”
Jesy added: “I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support.”
View this post on Instagram
“I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success.”
“To every single fan who came to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.”
“Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget. I hope that you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love. Love Jesy x.”