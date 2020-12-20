Jesy Nelson debuts stunning new look – after announcing her departure from Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has debuted a stunning new look, after announcing her departure from Little Mix.

The 29-year-old revealed she was quitting the group on Monday night, admitting being in the band was taking a toll on her mental health.

On Thursday, the singer spoke out for the first time since she made the announcement, thanking her fans for their love and support following the news.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jesy showed off her shorter, curly hair in a new photo, captioning the post: “❤️”.

Earlier this week, Jesy took to her Instagram Stories to share a message of thanks to those supporting her following her decision to leave the popular girl band.

She wrote: “I just want to say thank you so much to everyone of you that have shown me love and support over the past few days.

“Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it all so much love you all.”

Little Mix were formed on The X Factor back in 2011, and was made up of Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

In an emotional statement announcing her departure, Jesy wrote at the time: “To all my Mixers, the past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life.

“We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2.

“Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she continued.