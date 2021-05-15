Jesy Nelson debuts dramatic new look after dying her hair

The singer has changed up her look

Jesy Nelson has debuted a dramatic new look after dying her hair platinum blonde.

The former Little Mix star decided to change up her look before launching her solo career.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old shared multiple photos of her new hair, alongside the caption: “No rain no flowers 🌸.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix in December, nine years after the band was formed on The X Factor.

Earlier this month, the Romford native opened up about her decision to quit the band during a chat with Cosmopolitan magazine.

“The last music video we did [Sweet Melody] was the breaking point,” she said.

“We’d been in lockdown, and [that had been] the first time I could have a break and be at home around people that I love. It was the happiest I’d ever felt, and I didn’t realize that until I went back to work.”

“I immediately became a different person. I had anxiety. Whenever we had a music video, I put an enormous amount of pressure on myself to try and lose weight,” she admitted.

“I have a fear of looking back on the camera. If I don’t like what I see, I find it so hard to be in front of the camera and feel amazing and perform.”

After going on an “extreme diet” in the lead-up to the music video, Jesy revealed she had a panic attack on the day of the shoot.

“On the day of the ‘Sweet Melody’ video I had a panic attack on set because I didn’t look how I wanted to look and I found it so hard to just be happy and enjoy myself.”

“I looked at the other three and they were having the time of their life,” she recalled.

“I get so jealous, because I want to feel like that and enjoy it, because music is my passion. To have this dream and not be enjoying it because of what I look like, I knew wasn’t normal.”

“I was like, ‘I just want to go home.’ I was sobbing in the dressing room. Someone really close to me said, ‘This has got to stop. You can’t keep doing this to yourself. You’re going to end up where you were before.'”

Jesy admitted she entered “a really dark time after the music video”, and was advised by her mother to put her mental health first.

“For me, that was the pinnacle point. I was like, ‘I need to start taking care of myself now, because this isn’t healthy.’ It wasn’t nice for the other three to be around someone who didn’t want to be there. So I took a break.”

“For so long I worried about other people and letting people down. The only person I should have been trying to make happy was myself and I wasn’t doing that.”

“I needed to do it for my mental health because I know I would have ended up back where I was five years ago, and that’s scary…”

Opening up about her decision to pursue a solo music career, Jesy said: “I never said when I put out my statement that I was coming out of the band to never be in the public eye or perform again, or do music.”

“I said I was coming out of the band because I genuinely couldn’t deal with the pressure of being in a girl band.”