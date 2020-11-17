Jesy Nelson confirms she’s taking ‘extended break’ from Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has confirmed she’s taking “extended time-off” from Little Mix.

The 29-year-old announced the news in a statement via the band’s management.

A spokesman for the group said: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.”

“We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

The news comes after Jesy pulled out of a number of appearances earlier this month – including the final of their talent show Little Mix: The Search, and hosting the MTV EMAs.

At the time, a spokesman said: “Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix: The Search.”

“She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMAs.”

Little Mix were formed on The X Factor back in 2011, and Jesy’s bandmates include Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.