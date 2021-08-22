Jesy Nelson confirms her relationship status – after being spotted with her ex

Jesy Nelson confirms her relationship status – after being spotted with her...

Jesy Nelson has confirmed her relationship status, after being spotted with her ex Harry James.

The former couple, who split in 2018, have been spending time together in recent months – sparking rumours they had rekindled their romance.

But in a new interview with the Guardian, Jesy revealed she is currently single and is no longer looking for a relationship.

She said: “Part of me feels I should be single for ever because in relationships you have to sacrifice so much.”

“I like waking up and knowing this day is just for me and I don’t need to worry about anyone but me. I’m really not looking for a relationship any more.”

The former Little Mix star split from actor Sean Sagar earlier this year after a year-long romance.

When asked whether her upcoming debut single Boyz is dedicated to Sean, the singer said: “I don’t feel I’ve dedicated it to him. With my ex, it was the first time I’d been with someone where I wasn’t in control. I fell madly in love with him.”

“Let’s just say it was nothing like how I’d been treated before. I thought that’s what I wanted. I wanted to be kept on my toes and have that chase, and hand on my heart I don’t ever want that again.”

In the same interview, Jesy admitted she’s no longer in touch with her former Little Mix bandmates, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.

After nine years, the singer quit the band in December, as it was taking a toll on her mental health.

Although Jade, Leigh-Anne, and Perrie were “like sisters” to Jesy, the 30-year-old confessed they’ve grown apart since she left.

When asked if she’s been in touch with the girls, the Romford native replied: “No, not as much. Not now. I think we all need time. It’s a big thing that’s happened.”

During the in-depth interview, Jesy also opened up about the events that led to her decision to quit Little Mix.

Last October, the band filmed the music video for their hit single Sweet Melody, and the songstress felt “really down” about herself.

“In lockdown I’d just become a little porky pig and eaten whatever I wanted, and then they’d sprung on us two weeks prior, ‘Oh, you’ve got a music video.’ I got in a panic because I’d put on weight,” she explained.

“They were like, ‘You’ve got to wear a bikini!’ Obviously, I don’t have to wear it, but I knew I couldn’t be in a video with the other three wearing a bikini and me in a dressing gown.”

“I got in such a state about having to lose weight in two weeks and wear a bikini. I went back to work and was really down about myself.”

“I was having these panic attacks out of nowhere. I couldn’t understand what was happening. It got to the point where I thought, this is too much – I need to come out of this now.” Ad Through tears, the 30-year-old continued: “I did the music video and had a panic attack, and it was pretty mental that day. God, I haven’t really spoken about it and I’m getting upset. Sorry.” “After the video I just got back in a really dark place and ended up back in hospital. That was when my mum said, ‘No more.’” “I had already decided. Then the girls spoke to Mum and said, ‘We think Jesy should come out of this now. She has to look after herself.’” When asked if it was her bandmates’ decision as much as hers, Jesy replied: “Yeah.” “I know there are people who think I’ve let the other girls down, and that I’m so selfish, but I do think there comes a time in life when you do have to be selfish and look after yourself, and it was really affecting me mentally.”