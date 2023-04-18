Jesy Nelson breaks her silence on ‘feud’ with ex Little Mix bandmates

Jesy Nelson has broken her silence on her “feud” with her ex Little Mix bandmates.

On December 14, 2020, the 31-year-old announced she was leaving the band.

The remaining Little Mix trio – Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall went on an indefinite hiatus in May 2022.

In a new interview with The UK Sun, Jesy admitted that she hasn’t spoken to her Little Mix bandmates in two years.

Speaking to The UK Sun, the 31-year-old said: “Being in a girl band, you are a machine going all the time. You don’t have a minute to breathe and take time out if you just need space. That was something I struggled with.”

“For me my mental health issues were an ongoing thing while I was in Little Mix. I was struggling with my body issues, I was constantly being trolled – and I really, really struggled with it.”

“I was in it for nearly ten years. I think I was never prepared for what was to come. I didn’t have social media or any of that, I was just a barmaid working in Dagenham.”

Jesy continued: “For me personally, by the end, I couldn’t enjoy the good parts and it’s a shame as I had the most amazing times in Little Mix, but I will say this always, your mental health is the most important thing and you only live once so sometimes you have to stop and look after yourself.”

“I needed support and help to overcome that, and there wasn’t the time while I was in the band.”

“I don’t have any regrets because I had to do what was right for me and I will always cherish the memories I had in Little Mix.”

“So no, we haven’t talked since then. Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting.”

“I think that is what is so exciting about all of us,” Jesy continued. “We are all musically different styles. I think we will all go in our own lane.”

“I am rooting for all of them. I honestly do wish them all the success as they are all crazy talented.”

“Time has been about rebuilding myself, regaining my confidence, going to therapy and talking about it all openly.”

Jesy continued: “I think whenever you are at a low point, you always think, do what makes you happy – and music is what makes me happy and that is all I want to do.”

“There was a time where I thought, ‘Is it worth it?’ But I always come back to the fact that I love music so much. It is what makes me so happy.”

