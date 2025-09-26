Jesy Nelson announces engagement to Zion Foster – months after welcoming twins together

Jesy Nelson has announced her engagement to Zion Foster, four months after welcoming twins together.

The couple, who started dating in 2022, shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday morning.

Jesy posted photos of the pair on a beach at sunrise, as she showed off a massive diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

The former Little Mix star captioned the post: “Just got engaged to my best friend 🥹💍.”

Jesy and Zion have been through a lot this year, as their twin daughters were born prematurely in May after a complicated pregnancy.

During her pregnancy, Jesy was diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) — a rare condition that can pose serious risks to one or both babies.

The singer required urgent laser surgery to treat the condition, which saved their babies lives.

The couple then welcomed their twin girls on May 15, 2025, at just 31 weeks gestation.

Appearing on This Morning in July, the 34-year-old singer gave her first TV interview since becoming a mother.

Speaking with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Jesy shared details about her life-threatening pregnancy and the premature birth of their daughters, Story and Ocean.

In their first live interview as parents, Jesy said: “We made it! We are still confused about who’s who. When they haven’t got their hats on I can tell because Ocean’s hair is receding.”

“They came at 31 weeks. When we first found out we were having twins, which was crazy, we were ecstatic. It doesn’t run in the family so it was a complete surprise. His face was like a ghost!”

Jesy recalled the moment they were referred to a specialist: “The doctor referred us to a twins specialist, which I thought was normal. After the scan he sat us down and told us all the complications that can come.”

“I felt like… I just couldn’t believe the percentages and what could happen to them,” she added. “I couldn’t enjoy my pregnancy, was constantly worried. We didn’t even want to announce it. It makes me so sad, it should be the happiest time of your life. Thank God everything has gone well but we had no idea this could happen.”

Zion also shared how difficult it was to watch Jesy go through the experience: “While she was going through it all, I could only reassure her and try and stay positive.”

Jesy responded: “I’d have gone mental without him.”

Jesy explained that she initially resisted the idea of surgery: “I was in denial about needing the procedure.”

“I was being scanned weekly, every time I went it was getting worse and worse. Before I had the laser there were symptoms to look out for. My belly was tight like a drum. Felt breathless.”

“I asked him to feel my belly because I couldn’t tell what was normal.”

Zion added: “It felt really tight, my fingers couldn’t go in at all.”

Jesy had the procedure that same day.

Zion noted the stress of it all: “It’s not even guaranteed to work, which is terrifying. It brings back so much anxiety to think about.”

Jesy and Zion, who began dating in 2022, announced her pregnancy in January 2025 following rumours of a split.

Looking ahead, Jesy is set to share even more of her journey in a raw new documentary, which will cover her difficult pregnancy and the transition into motherhood.

The series promises to explore “the joy, vulnerability and fear” of her experience, as well as confront her past, including her departure from Little Mix in 2020.

The documentary marks her most personal project since her 2019 BBC film Odd One Out, which detailed her mental health struggles.