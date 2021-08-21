Jesy Nelson admits she’s no longer in touch with her Little Mix bandmates

Jesy Nelson admits she’s no longer in touch with her Little Mix...

Jesy Nelson has admitted she’s no longer in touch with her former Little Mix bandmates, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.

After nine years, the singer quit the band in December, as it was taking a toll on her mental health.

Although Jade, Leigh-Anne, and Perrie were “like sisters” to Jesy, the 30-year-old has confessed they’ve grown apart since she left.

During a new interview with The Guardian, Jesy was asked if she’s been in touch with the girls.

The Romford native replied: “No, not as much. Not now. I think we all need time. It’s a big thing that’s happened.”

When asked if she thinks Little Mix will stay together after Leigh-Anne and Perrie have their babies, Jesy said: “I reckon they’ll look after their babies, go off and do their own things for a while, then make a comeback together.”

“I think they’re just as sick as a three. They’re still doing it for girl power. I still love them to pieces. They were like my sisters.”

During the in-depth interview, Jesy also opened up about the events that led to her decision to quit Little Mix.

Last October, the band filmed the music video for their hit single Sweet Melody, and the songstress felt “really down” about herself.

“In lockdown I’d just become a little porky pig and eaten whatever I wanted, and then they’d sprung on us two weeks prior, ‘Oh, you’ve got a music video.’ I got in a panic because I’d put on weight,” she explained.

“They were like, ‘You’ve got to wear a bikini!’ Obviously, I don’t have to wear it, but I knew I couldn’t be in a video with the other three wearing a bikini and me in a dressing gown.”

“I got in such a state about having to lose weight in two weeks and wear a bikini. I went back to work and was really down about myself.”

“I was having these panic attacks out of nowhere. I couldn’t understand what was happening. It got to the point where I thought, this is too much – I need to come out of this now.”

Through tears, the 30-year-old continued: “I did the music video and had a panic attack, and it was pretty mental that day. God, I haven’t really spoken about it and I’m getting upset. Sorry.”

“After the video I just got back in a really dark place and ended up back in hospital. That was when my mum said, ‘No more.’”

“I had already decided. Then the girls spoke to Mum and said, ‘We think Jesy should come out of this now. She has to look after herself.’”

When asked if it was her bandmates’ decision as much as hers, Jesy replied: “Yeah.”

“I know there are people who think I’ve let the other girls down, and that I’m so selfish, but I do think there comes a time in life when you do have to be selfish and look after yourself, and it was really affecting me mentally.”