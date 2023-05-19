Jessie J welcomes baby boy after suffering heartbreaking miscarriage

Jessie J has welcomed a baby boy, 18 months after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, the Price Tag singer penned: “A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size.”

“The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my [world].”

“He and I are both doing great,” Jessie continued.

“I am soaking up every second and I still can’t believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful phew *happy tears*.”

“For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support.”

“I will be back on Instagram when I’m ready.”

Jessie announced her pregnancy via Instagram back in January, writing: “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…”

“Please be gentle with me 🫂,” Jessie continued.

“Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️.”

The news of Jessie’s pregnancy came just over a year after she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The Price Tag singer took to Instagram in November 2021 to explain to her followers that she had decided to have a baby “on my own”.

The 34-year-old said that when she went in for her third scan, there was sadly no longer a heartbeat.

At the time, she penned: “💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.”

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔,” Jessie continued.

“This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

“I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”

“I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best.”

“I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am,” Jessie continued. “So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer.”

“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”

“Im still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. 🫂 It’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”

She concluded the post by writing: “So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room. 🤍”