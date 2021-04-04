Jessie J packs on the PDA with new boyfriend – after splitting from Channing Tatum

The singer confirmed her romance with Max Pham Nguyen last month

Jessie J packs on the PDA with new boyfriend – after splitting...

Jessie J has packed on the PDA with her new boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen on Instagram, after splitting from Channing Tatum.

The 33-year-old confirmed her romance with the choreographer last month, after they were papped on a lunch date in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the singer shared a video of her and Max kissing while sitting in a car wash.

The British musician confirmed their romance last month, by sharing photos of them together on Instagram.

Jessie started dating Max after she split from Hollywood actor Channing Tatum in October, after a two year on-off romance.

Taking to her Instagram, the 32-year-old shared a Daily Mail article which showed photos of her on a lunch date with Max, who they called her “male pal”.

Sharing a series of sweet snaps with Max, Jessie revealed he wasn’t her “male pal”, and admitted she wanted to give her fans “better photo options”.

She captioned the post: “A story was posted today. The article was actually sweet. BUT… THE PICS?! Yoooooo!!!”

“Got me looking like an old man who owns a boat, basically Lord Farquards Dad growing out an old hair cut,” Jessie joked.

“Meanwhile @max__pham was REALLY trying my salad that I loaded onto my fork. So… Max and I thought you guys deserved some better picture options. Saving you hiding in cars and bushes.”

After sharing snaps with Max in the car, on the beach, in the park and enjoying a date night, she added: “Ps. He isn’t my male pal.”