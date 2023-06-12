Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman finally reveal the name of their son

Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman have finally revealed the name of their son.

The couple, who were first linked last April, welcomed their first child together last month – a beautiful baby boy.

In a sweet tribute to his son, basketballer Chanan confirmed that he is named Ben Shelli.

He wrote: “So that happend 🥹❤️😍🙌🏾 Tomorrow my young king is 1 month old. And although my expectations were high you are everything and more.”

“Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant. When you look deep into my soul while taking the biggest sh*t in my hands I smile, when you pee all over me while I change you I laugh, when you frantically kiss/suck on the side of my face, shoulder or neck looking for your mothers breast my heart smiles, and when you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me I feel complete.”

“Ben Shelli I already love doing life with you. Your greatness has absolutely NO limitations, and until the end off my days I’ll always protect you, teach you right from wrong, guide you when needed/asked, help you with your home work and find you some one that can teach you how to spell 😆, support you in ups, downs and all of the in between and of course love you unconditionally. Love you long time your Aba.”

Jessie also marked one month since her son’s birth with an Instagram post.

The singer wrote: “Tomorrow you are a month old. It’s felt like one long best day of my entire life. Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy.”

“And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy. 🌈🌌”