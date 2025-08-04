Jessie J admitted to hospital with ‘fluid on lungs’ just weeks after breast cancer surgery

Jessie J has revealed she has been admitted to the hospital with “fluid on lungs” just weeks after undergoing breast cancer surgery.

The 37-year-old, whose actual name is Jessica Cornish, stated that she had seen “no cancer spread” since she was released from the hospital where she received treatment following breast cancer surgery a few weeks ago.

In a post on Instagram, the Price Tag singer said: “Six weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.”

“I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung, it is not a blood clot thank god.”

“They ran a lot of tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs.”

“Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient,” she continued.

She continued by saying that she had been “working so hard to get to this point and was excited to do it all” and that it was “frustrating” that her career goals had to change as a result of her surgery and hospital stays.

The singer said: “I know for me the true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery.”

“The recovery physically is far from quick or easy, and mentally it’s been the most challenging time for me, especially as a mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am.”

In June, in a candid video on her social media, the 37-year-old revealed she had spent the last few months “in and out of tests.”

Speaking to her followers, the singer captioned the post: “No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life’?”

Over the last few weeks, the singer has updated fans on her recovery, confirming that while she was not cancer-free, she is very hopeful.

In a recent update, the 37-year-old shared the great news that her cancer has not spread.

Sharing a sweet video of her son, she wrote: “And…I AM OK. Results = I have NO cancer spread 😭😭 Happy tears are real 😭😭😭😭😭😭”

“Thank YOU for the prayers, the love, the well wishes, the joy and all the positive energy. = 🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋”

“This video is from the night before my surgery • We called it baby boy. You are my biggest ray of light and with you in my life the darkness will never win. ☁️🌞”

“Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters. But for now it’s gratitude time and I am changing my name to The LopJess monster 🧟‍♀️🌶️🍈🍳”

The great news comes shortly after the singer took to Instagram to explain that while she was “praying” for her cancer to be gone, her previous posts had been misunderstood.

The 37-year-old wrote: “I posted a list of pros and cons of having breast cancer surgery. The first pro I put was… the cancer has all gone.”

“This was a positive affirmation NOT a fact. I don’t have my results yet. I added the 🤞🏻 in thinking people would understand and clearly a lot didn’t.”

“A weird situation. My fault for not being clearer. But for now I do not have my results after surgery which was only 6 nights ago. I pray it will be true soon but the journey of cancer isn’t that simple unfortunately.”

The next story then revealed that she is “tapping off socials for a week” for “healthy and needed rest🫀🔋.”

“To focus on my recovery and saying stuff that gets twisted of misread. My head and boob hurts.Lol, Bye. Always loveeeee,” she concluded.

This isn’t the first major health issue the singer has faced throughout her life, as she was diagnosed with a heart condition when she was 8, suffered a minor stroke at 18, and briefly went deaf in 2020.