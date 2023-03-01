Jessie finds out what Olivia has been saying behind her back in Love Island teaser

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Jessie finds out the other Islanders have been talking about her behind her back.

After hearing about Maxwell and Casey’s conversation about how “genuine” his beau is, Will is keen to get to the bottom of the story.

Pulling Maxwell for a chat, the farmer says: “Max, can we have a chat mate? I’m livid, I’m not going to lie. I’ve just been pulled and told that you said Jessie was fake.”

He then asks: “Where is this all coming from? What’s everyone saying because I’m completely confused why this word fake is going around.”

Maxwell goes on to explain the conversation he had earlier with Casey, as Jessie walks past him and Will whilst seemingly unaware of what’s going on.

Claudia calls her over and says: “Jessie, come here.”

Samie and Claudia then bring Jessie up to the terrace, as Samie tells her: “Babe, this is bizarre but you just need to hear us out before you react.”

Claudia explains to Jessie: “Maxwell has pulled Casey for a chat and said ‘I think she’s fake’, then Liv comes over and has apparently been talking to Lana and everyone about how they think the same thing about you and that some of your intentions aren’t genuine.”

Jessie asks: “So who has it come from, Liv do you reckon? Are the other girls buying into it or not saying anything?”

After catching up with Samie and Claudia, Jessie is keen to gain clarity on the situation as she heads to the fire pit to speak with Olivia.

As all the girls in the Villa gather around, Jessie asks: “What’s going on?”

Claudia adds: “Let’s just clear the air because us girls are meant to stick together.”

Lana says: “First of all, can I just say this doesn’t need to be a screaming match, this is a lot of over nothing.”

As the conversation gets underway, Jessie says: “I’ve just come back from a chat with Casey and everyone in the Villa says that everyone’s talking about something and I’m very confused. I’ve stood by all of you, even on Movie Night, I stood up for all of you girls.”

Claudia says: “The word fake was used.”

Olivia interjects: “I never said fake, please don’t say I’ve said fake because I didn’t. I just don’t think this is a conversation we need to have between all of us.”

Jessie asks Olivia: “Well Liv, would you like to have a conversation just us?” and Olivia responds: “Not really, not right now.”

Jessie says: “So you’re happy to walk over to the day beds and speak to a whole group of people about how you think I’m questionable but not have a discussion with me.”

Olivia tells Jessie: “It’s not just me though, you’re coming at me.”

How will the rest of the evening unfold now that Jessie knows what Olivia has said about her?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

