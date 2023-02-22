Jessie continues to quiz Will about his Casa Amor antics in Love Island teaser

Love Island is back with another dramatic episode tonight.

In a first look teaser, Jessie continues to quiz Will about his Casa Amor antics, after being left heartbroken by his kiss with Layla.

Wanting to know if there’s anything else she should know, Jessie says: “Kissing someone, yeah, not great. Lying on the other hand, that’s something you can never come back from.”

Will says: “I’m questioning loads of things” adding: “I would have said a lot of things that night that I didn’t mean.”

Jessie replies: “I feel like I really trust you, but the fact you’re doubting yourself is making me feel confused.”

Where does this leave Will and Jessie?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

