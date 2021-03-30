Jessica Simpson reveals secret battle with coronavirus

"This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you..."

Jessica Simpson has revealed she secretly battled the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old shared the news while promoting her upcoming essay for Amazon’s Original Stories series, set for release on April 29.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the singer wrote: “This is the cover of my new Amazon Original Stories essay on self-acceptance, parenthood and overcoming fear called…TAKE THE LEAD.”

“We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome. This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you.”

“I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19,” she shared.

“I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear.”

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this week, the actress opened up about the challenges she’s faced in the past year, admitting there were moments she “was just in tears and so overwhelmed” but she “got through them”.

She told the publication: “I think the takeaway is that it’s not easy and every day presents challenges and blessings. Life is a blessing to be lived, and the more we overthink things, the more we fall behind on our personal journey.” The author shares three children with her husband Eric Johnson – Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 2. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)